Shehu Sani tasks Buhari to show courage, name governors stealing LG funds

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Friday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of lack of courage to reveal the names of governors stealing allocations meant for the local governments in the country.

Buhari at an event in Abuja on Thursday hinted at the emasculation suffered by different local governments in the country which has continued to undermine development at the grassroots.

He decried how governors collected money on behalf of council areas in their states, only to remit just half of such allocation to the council chairmen, who would further deplete the remittance by pilfering it.

He said: “If the monies from the Federal Government to state governments is N100 million, N50 million will be sent to the chairman, with a letter that he will sign that he received N100 million.

“The governor will pocket the balance and share it with whoever he wanted to and then the chairman of the local government will see how much he must pay in salaries. To hell goes development. Monies for the salaries will be given and the balance he will put in his pocket. This is what is happening.”

Sani, who commented on the development in a tweet, said the President should have mentioned the names of the governors involved in the scandal in lieu of making generalisation.

He wrote: “The President should have the courage to specifically mention those Governors “pocketing LG allocations” rather than timid generalisation.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

