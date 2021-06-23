Singer YQ hospitalized in US

Nigerian recording artiste, Yakubu Jibril, better known as YQ has revealed that he was recently hospitalized in the United States of America.

The rapper did not reveal why he was rushed to the hospital.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, where he shared photos of himself in the hospital.

“Thank God the ambulance 🚑 and cop 👮🏾‍♀️ showed up in less than 5 minutes. Can I get one 🌺 now that am still here? Thank you 🙏🏽 I’ll be back soon. #thankful #grateful #survivor #OnGod,” he captioned the photos.

This is coming several months after the tied the knot. YQ married the love of his life in December 2020.

By Adekunle Fajana

