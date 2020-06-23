US clamps down on Chinese media spreading ‘propaganda’

The government of the United State of America has moved to clamp down on Chinese media deemed to be spreading propaganda by ordering such outlets to submit a list of their employees in the US as if they were foreign embassies or consulates.

President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday added four Chinese media outlets to a list of organisations that should be considered “foreign missions” because of their ties to the government and the Communist Party.

According to State Department officials, four organisations, including CCTV, would be required to submit a list of all their employees in the US as well as any real estate holdings, just as they would if they were foreign embassies or consulates.

State Department officials said the organisations are essentially mouthpieces for the Communist Party and Chinese government, not legitimate news outlets.

“The Communist Party does not just exercise operational control over these propaganda entities but has full editorial control over their content,” said Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell. “This foreign mission designation is an obvious step in increasing transparency of these and other PRC government propaganda activities in the United States.”

