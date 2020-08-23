Six months after dethronement, Sanusi visits El-Rufai in Kaduna

The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, met with Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday.

A close aide of the ex-monarch, Dr. Suleiman Shinkafi, who confirmed the development to journalists, said Sanusi would be in Kaduna for one week to receive visitors.

However, the details of the meeting have not been made public.

Sanusi was dethroned by the Kano State government in February.

Shinkafisaid: “Since his dethronement, many people had wanted to visit him in Lagos. But the monarch decided to relieve them from the stress of travelling as far as Lagos.

“From Kaduna, he will visit Sokoto to greet the Sultan, Muhammad Sa’ad and after leaving Sokoto he will move down to Azare, Katagum where his late grandfather, Muhammad Sanusi l stayed when he was deposed by late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“Sanusi, who arrived the Nigerian Air Force base around 10:40 a.m. alighted from a private plane and he was immediately followed by his wives.

“Journalists from various media organisations as well as some traditional title holders from Kano and Kaduna States were at the NAF base to welcome him.

“Immediately the monarch entered his waiting cream colour Roy Royce and he was conveyed to the Government House where he is expected to meet with the governor.”

