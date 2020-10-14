Latest Politics

SMTrends: #EndSWAT, #YouthDemocraticParty, N100m for palace repair & other trending stories

October 14, 2020
Why disbanding the notorious anti-robbery squad won’t stop bad policing in Nigeria
The agitations of ‘online protesters’ via social media have been similar to those of actual #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protesters who are on the streets across the country.

Nigeria Twitter has continued to trend numerous hashtags, including #SWATmustEnd, #EndInsecurity, and calling out the nation’s leaders while doubling up efforts to end police brutality in the country.

#EndSWAT

The hashtag which trended top of the table for most of Wednesday, reflected the people’s rejection of the replacement of the recently-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

#EndSARS protesters are of the opinion that SWAT (Special Weapon and Tactics) is only SARS that is camouflaged in a new name, and must be dissolved as well.

#YouthDemocraticParty, Dipo and Segalink

The hashtag, suggesting the birth of new political party by Nigerian youths, had conversations around the #EndSARS movement having no particular leader, and that protesters had approved no one as their representatives for negotiations with the government.

The hashtag surfaced after an influencial Twitter user, Dr. Dipo Awojide picked Aisha Yesufu, FK Abudu, Douglas Jack Agu (Runtown) and Falz, et al as youth representatives, excluding himself and renown Nigerian youth advocate, Segalink.

This had caused a little rift among youths in the early hours of the day, but both Dipo and Segalink have since called for Unity and togetherness in the #EndSARS cause.

100M

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde made a donation of the sum of 100million Naira for the repair of the vandalized palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso. The announcement caused “100M” to hit the trends table.

Nigerians queried the governor’s gesture, as some expressed their disappointment in what they believed was a case of misplaced priorities.

ProSARS

#EndSARS protesters in Abuja were greeted with shock as a group of armed ProSARS supporters disrupted their peaceful protest early on Wednesday.

Phrases like “Fulani”, “Hausa” and “Abuja” littered the trends table as protesters drew the attention of Nigerians to the heat brewing in the nation’s capital.

#CongoIsBleeding

Nigerians trended the hashtag alongside #EndSWAT to commiserate with the Democratic Republic of Congo over activities of armed rebel groups in the fellow African country.

…By Okiemute Abraham

