SMTrends: #EndSWAT, #YouthDemocraticParty, N100m for palace repair & other trending stories

The agitations of ‘online protesters’ via social media have been similar to those of actual #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protesters who are on the streets across the country.

Nigeria Twitter has continued to trend numerous hashtags, including #SWATmustEnd, #EndInsecurity, and calling out the nation’s leaders while doubling up efforts to end police brutality in the country.

#EndSWAT

The hashtag which trended top of the table for most of Wednesday, reflected the people’s rejection of the replacement of the recently-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

#EndSARS protesters are of the opinion that SWAT (Special Weapon and Tactics) is only SARS that is camouflaged in a new name, and must be dissolved as well.

Jagaban 😂😂😂😂 — @ Nigerian Anonymous (@BizzleHuncho1) October 14, 2020

We don know sey na our generation go stop the nonsense in Nigeria. Even animals for abroad enjoy rights pass us. Bullshit! #SWATMUSTEND — NEW NIGERIA MOVEMENT (@AfroSpence) October 14, 2020

@Arahmeedhey Like seriously, I so much like this kind of surgery, cause, this exactly what they need, if their thinking faculty is not well functioning again 😕 Set awon òlopolo ji joro niwon. Dem neva see anything, we and dem, na day break every burst ni🥶#EndSWAT — On God Mkg (@iamkaybless15) October 14, 2020

if you want to have a real effect just block Apapa and e don be be dat — Peter (@PeterEgbe1759) October 14, 2020

#YouthDemocraticParty, Dipo and Segalink

The hashtag, suggesting the birth of new political party by Nigerian youths, had conversations around the #EndSARS movement having no particular leader, and that protesters had approved no one as their representatives for negotiations with the government.

The hashtag surfaced after an influencial Twitter user, Dr. Dipo Awojide picked Aisha Yesufu, FK Abudu, Douglas Jack Agu (Runtown) and Falz, et al as youth representatives, excluding himself and renown Nigerian youth advocate, Segalink.

This had caused a little rift among youths in the early hours of the day, but both Dipo and Segalink have since called for Unity and togetherness in the #EndSARS cause.

This is true…. NO LEADER, not even Ogbeni Dipo, Sega link, Pamilerin, FK Abudu or anybody… We appreciate all they have dont in past years but let them not compromise this struggle. #YouthDemocraticParty #SWATMUSTENDNOW #SARSMUSTENDNOW #EndSWAT — Fabbyjnr🇳🇬(MANUTD)#EndSARSNow (@UzoegboF) October 14, 2020

The returned uppercut.✊🏾 — Mark Dsoulja Otabor (@mark_otabor) October 14, 2020

Thank God for technology. Do live streams… Go on tv and show workings! Which one is leader? There are ways to have direct access to the people in 2020! C'est fini. — Teefah. (@Teefahbello) October 14, 2020

I forgive them all. Let’s move on. I will never forsake the cause regardless of the coordinated attacks. I was born for this. If you must protest do it with your chest. No harm shall come to you. We will make sure if this. Let’s keep Govt accountable & shun distractions. 🙏🏽 — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) October 14, 2020

100M

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde made a donation of the sum of 100million Naira for the repair of the vandalized palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso. The announcement caused “100M” to hit the trends table.

Nigerians queried the governor’s gesture, as some expressed their disappointment in what they believed was a case of misplaced priorities.

It's the craziest realizations I've ever made. How can a senator earn hardship allowance and newspaper allowance in millions?????? Yet there's no money for police or teachers??? — Stephen Michael (@mikibrand) October 14, 2020

Until these people started earning salary like every other civil servant, Nigeria is going no where — Uche (@uche_bunyi) October 14, 2020

ProSARS

#EndSARS protesters in Abuja were greeted with shock as a group of armed ProSARS supporters disrupted their peaceful protest early on Wednesday.

Phrases like “Fulani”, “Hausa” and “Abuja” littered the trends table as protesters drew the attention of Nigerians to the heat brewing in the nation’s capital.

How can we be sharing a country with these kind of people? — #endsars (@mioranyan) October 14, 2020

So the Government is now sending thugs to attack us… @MBuhari you have failed this country. Where are the so called police that are assigned to protect lives?? Oh will you say they went for psychological test and bla!!! All we want is #endswatnow #EndSARS — Stephanie_Solomon (@StEpHlaBeAuT) October 14, 2020

They’re Northerns, the government never stops using them for their evil act. — kenny 🌸 (@missharakuju) October 14, 2020

Reason they want to keep the educational system in shambles. The people’s ignorance is their strength. — Davies Toluhi (@daviestoluhi) October 14, 2020

Just say PRO SARS nobody care where they come from in as much we don't want violence if they become threats they should be put in their place they can't outnumbered the good guys. — greenbank12x (@Greenbank12x) October 14, 2020

I've always said this, nobody has a monopoly over violence. Kudos to fellow Nigerian youths on ground fighting for all us, with one agenda, which is a better Nigeria. We would win this fight, its a gradual process.#EndSWAT — Carly (@Eze_Carly) October 14, 2020

#CongoIsBleeding

Nigerians trended the hashtag alongside #EndSWAT to commiserate with the Democratic Republic of Congo over activities of armed rebel groups in the fellow African country.

Everybody wants to make money to feel important in the society. We have been conditioned into poverty that we don't reason beyond making money. We don't plan for future. We hate ourselves so much. This is why it's very easy for our enemies to keep bleeding Afrika.#CongoIsBleeding — IFA FUNSHO #ENDSARS (@funshographix) October 14, 2020

this is very scary and I thought Nigeria was the headquarters of problems — ⚡Manlike_Brock 🎮 (@AniebonamV) October 14, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

