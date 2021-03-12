SocialMediaTrends: #FuelPriceHike - Nigerians react massively to ₦212 new petrol price | Ripples Nigeria

The week didn’t end as anticipated for Nigerians on social media who were awoken with the news of yet another increase in the pump price of petrol by the Federal government.

Petrol which ridiculously breached the N165 mark on Thursday would now be sold at N212.61 per liter as revealed by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) in a new monthly report.

The downstream oil sector regulator in its report confirmed that fuel subsidy, infact officially returned in February 2021, bringing the actual pump price of fuel for that month between N183.74 and N186.74 per liter.

In effect, the Federal government reportedly paid an average of N16 per liter for fuel in the month.

This, it explained, as well as an average FMDQ Importer & Exporter (I&E) Naira/US dollar Exchange rate of N403.80, led to the current hike in the retail price of petrol.

Nigerians on social media have since been blowing hot with the hashtag #FuelPriceHike, and related phrases like ‘Sai Baba’, ‘Next Level’, ‘212 Naira’ and ‘Buhari’ especially on Twitter as many queried the government for being unfair to the masses, seeing that the country was just recovering from a devastating pandemic.

This government met fuel at ₦87. Never forget — Ayodeji (@WilDeji) March 12, 2021

And if boyz enter street to protest, Na this same Oloriburuku police go attack protesters 😢😢#FuelPriceHike — Olayiwola A (@Hannabel_sf90) March 12, 2021

Fuel to be sold at 212 naira per litre but at least we have infrastructure.

Therefore, sai baba.🙌🏿 — Deacon ♱olu⛪ (@Bams_Jnr) March 12, 2021

I can't even laugh at this…the level of frustration I'm in ehn…. — IsaacAmell (@Isaacamell) March 12, 2021

Sai baba woke up and told Nigerians “E Choke” — Sars Watch 👁️ (@sars_watch) March 12, 2021

It’s not a funny situation but I had to laugh 😂 — abimb'sdaughter (@Rhashydah) March 12, 2021

Make this country end make we start afresh — jeremiah akins (@jeremiahakins2) March 12, 2021

Stop complaining and go and buy your fuel. It is not like anything will happen after you spend the whole day nagging and debating on TV. Remember that Buhari is not Goodluck Jonathan, so you no fit occupy Nigeria or Save Nigeria. Buy your fuel and shut up. Enjoy Buhari — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) March 12, 2021

Dollar price went up, fuel price also went higher but guess what didn’t… the minimum wage. The government doesn’t care #FuelPriceHike — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) March 12, 2021

Nigerians are just gonna complain about the #FuelPriceHike today and by tomorrow, life goes on. We need to protest!!!, else the poor will die of hunger. — wisebaba (@Wizebaba) March 12, 2021

Just as perplexing is we can't really ask anybody through the media. Femi Adesina has mastered the art of saying a lot without saying anything. The minister of Petroleum is not speaking to us at all either. We are moving blind and best guessing everything. — Esiri Umukoro (@esiriumukoro) March 12, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

