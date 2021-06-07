SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians boo Lawan, Gbajabiamila over silence on Twitter ban | Ripples Nigeria

Social media users on Monday dragged the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for failing to publicly comment on government’s controversial decision to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

The outrage from Nigerians came after the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), threatened to arrest and prosecute those who violate the ban order. This was as Nigerians boycotted the ban with the use of VPNs and other browsers with in-built protocols capable of hiding their locations.

Gbajabiamila and Lawan have since remained silent about the matter, despite widespread criticisms from Nigerians and foreign countries and organization condemning the Federal government’s move as an infringement of the freedom on citizens.

While many resorted to tagging the current legislature a ‘rubber stamp institution’ others have taken to social media to express regrets for supporting the ousting of the Saraki-led 8th Assembly in 2019.

A social media user, @KolashangOne wrote: “We completely killed the Senate by stupidly supporting Saraki’s ouster. Odunmi”

Another user, Sports Dokita (Odogwu) @Sports_Doctor2 also wrote: “Buhari is not more powerful than the Senate, at least, Bukola Saraki showed it. We just have senators who do not care, as far as their monthly allowances enter their accounts. We have senators who are one of the world’s highest paid lawmakers who go to the Senate house to sleep”.

Cyril Ebeh said: “I remember how Saraki rightly fought Buhari to the ground between 2015-2019. I remember how educated Nigerians, lawyers in particular were talking about how he was the one “slowing down Buhari’s plans for Nigeria”. I wonder how you all sleep at night knowing what you did”.

Onions

Reactions also trailed the declaration of a supply cut of Onions to the southern region of Nigeria by the Onions Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (OPMAN) due to insecurity in the region, especially the south-east.

The Association’s president, Aliyu Isa had in a meeting last weekend noted that members has lost onions and property worth N4.8 billion to various attacks in the South-East.

The directive which took effect on Monday, June 7 was the center of conversations for Nigerians on social media for the most part of the day.

@MalachyOdo1 addressing the situation wrote: “You can stop the supply of cows, onions, gatemen, okada riders, gworo and other funny things you think are important down south. If the south decides to stop the supply of petrol, palmoil, spare parts, drugs, artisans and other things we think are important up North, who will cry first?”

One @EDADURI also wrote: “So these ones want to weaponize onions too? Nigeria is either lawless or we don’t have a president that commands respect and authority”

@Nwemel however stated that “I think most of you missed the major part of this video. The point is, the Hausas are trying to tell you that they are different from the Fulanis who make these troubles. The point is, an Hausa man wants to do business too. It’s just the Fulanis that’s the problem”

…By Okiemute Abraham

