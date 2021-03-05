SocialMediaTrends: Service Chiefs' decoration; Agege-Pen Cinema flyover - credit to Ambode or Sanwo-Olu? | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Service Chiefs’ decoration; Agege-Pen Cinema flyover – credit to Ambode or Sanwo-Olu?
The commissioning of the Agege Pen Cinema Flyover project by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu brought SanwoXPencinema to Twitter’s trends list on Friday.
The Pen Cinema Bridge project, which started in 2017 under the previous administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, is about 1.4km long and is expected to ease the incessant gridlock around Iju-Fagba and Lagos-Ota roads.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the governor said the project was in line with his administration’s agenda which targets provision of roads as a critical tool to boost economic growth.
Sanwo-Olu said: “One of the most critical challenges being experienced on a daily basis by residents/road users along the Agege Pen Cinema area over the years is the heavy traffic volume occasioned by the geometric increase in traffic.
“Residents and road users along this area have clamoured for a solution to the suffocating nature of the perennial traffic gridlock occasioned by the huge human and vehicular traffic, flowing through this intersection”.
“To address the challenge of this huge traffic burden, our administration decided to continue with the construction of a Precast and Pre-stressed Reinforced Concrete Dual-carriage Flyover and Ramp, with road works, across the Agege Pen Cinema Intersection which was then at about 20 per cent completion.
”This is in line with the first pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda which targets the provision of roads as a critical infrastructure that will support economic activities,” added the Governor.
Despite the towering accolades the iconic feat had attracted, some critics were of the opinion that the Former Governor Ambode not Sanwo-Olu deserved the applause since the project was the brainchild of the previous administration.
We noted the following comments:
With the construction of this bridge, not only will traffic be eased thereby reducing travel time on the road, it would also help bring development and improve trade between the Agege community and other surrounding communities. #SanwoXPencinema pic.twitter.com/83eCOHgmHK
— The Prince !! (@IfeanyiTheGreat) March 4, 2021
This is the man to be celebrated & not sanwoOlu!!!#AgegePenCinemaBridge pic.twitter.com/7rDm1Ej140
— Chibueze R4 (@OkekeChibuezeG1) March 4, 2021
FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu gets massive welcome as he arrives Agege for the Commissioning of the iconic Agege Pen Cinema Flyover Project. #SanwoPenCinema @ramadeyo @LASGWorks @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile pic.twitter.com/MPxfa8GCGt
— Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 5, 2021
Ambode's projects are everywhere even two years after he left office. The Agege flyover that Sanwoolu is commissioning today with funfair is part of Ambode's projects. Tinubu that went against Ambo is also there dancing while commissioning the supposed 'failure' project.
— Premier (@SodiqTade) March 5, 2021
Credit should be given to Ambode as well for starting this Agege road. People staying at Iju and college road can rest from the huge traffic.
— Oluwarantimisirere (@rbarbiedoll09) March 5, 2021
I don’t get this Ambode praise to “spite” Sanwo Olu. Haven’t we all be saying government should be a continuum?
He should goan call Ambode to commission a project he completed or what?
— A.M ✨ (@Aeeshamoh) March 5, 2021
It's be hypocritical of me to bash Sanwo-olu for completing projects started in Ambode's time, I love continuity, I encourage it.
However I'm drooling seeing people who crucified Ambode, celebrating projects started by him and completed by Sanwo-oluwithout mentioning his name
— GODZILLA 🐉 (@Samcleave_Ng) March 5, 2021
I hope people remember that Ambode also commisoned many of Fashola's project and left many untouched.
At the end of the day,we should remember that it is our money and not about the person who used it. Selah
— Osilojo opeyemi (@Jospimo) March 5, 2021
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: TwitterNG drags Oba of Lagos, hails Peter Obi, sceptical about Yahaya Bello
Service Chiefs
The decoration of the newly appointed Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house Abuja and his charge to them to adopt the necessary measures to secure the country, made the rounds on social media, Friday.
Nigerians reacted thus:
My charge to the new Service Chiefs. Congratulations again to them, and I wish them the very best. pic.twitter.com/bTcqrLlU3t
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 5, 2021
So previous appointments was based on nepotism & tribalism?
Buhari has just told us how he appointment Buratai & other service chiefs. No wonder he retained them even when their service years was ended.
— Big Fish 2.0 (@Ibedu4Real) March 5, 2021
But on merit
— General Z. M. J. II (@Don_General01) March 5, 2021
Please… Where is Aisha
— 😍😍DELIGHT😍😍 (@DelightOluwatos) March 5, 2021
The service chiefs have been decorated with their new ranks.
Big congratulations on this feat but we hope Nigeria gets a bigger congratulations real soon. pic.twitter.com/BFGqWaF61u
— left lieutenant (@Google_12point7) March 5, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna exits WTT Contender series after quarter-final loss to Yun-Ju Lin
Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri was knocked out of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei’s...
Adesanya wants to be greatest fighter in UFC, ready for Blachowicz battle
Nigeria-born MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says he is working towards becoming the greatest of all time in the Ultimate Fighting...
EPL: Chelsea stun Liverpool, Everton win at West Brom as Spurs beat Fulham
Liverpool were again condemned to a home defeat in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Anfield...
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...