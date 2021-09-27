SocialMediaTrends: Supposedly-relaxed ‘Ghost Monday’ protests — Nigerians react as violence persists in SE

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the violent attacks that have marred the supposedly-relaxed ‘Ghost Monday’ sit-at-home order by proscribed secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which, reportedly, is still being enforced across South-Eastern states.

The ‘Ghost Monday’ move, originally a measure adopted by the separatist agitators to protest the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention by the Federal Government, has witnessed violent colourations in recent weeks, as residents who fail to comply are reportedly dealt with.

This is happening despite the IPOB leadership’s earlier announcement of an immediate suspension of the exercise across the South-East.

On Monday (today), hoodlums in Enugu were said to have set a bus conveying tomatoes, vegetables and other foodstuffs, ablaze for allegedly violating the already-suspended Monday sit-at-home order.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from the Ugwogo end of the Opi/Enugu bypass when it was blocked and set on fire.

Sympathisers were said to have put a call to the State Fire Service, prompting a quick response by the Ogui Road fire service station.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Reckless & provocative’– Nigerians drag Baba-Ahmed over comments on zoning

Although some parts of the region have recorded a return to normalcy, residents are still in fear of the unknown, as many Nigerians have opined that the actions of the agitators may now be counter-productive.

See reaction below:

Join the conversation

Opinions