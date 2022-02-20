Connect with us

Soldiers free eight kidnap victims in Benue

15 mins ago

Soldiers kill three Boko Haram fighters in Borno community

No fewer than eight kidnapped victims were reportedly rescued by troops from Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on Saturday in Benue, as the fight against criminality continues in the state.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the rescued residents, who were kidnapped by herdsmen on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, were from Guma Local Government of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Ortom, Mr Nat Ikyur, confirmed in a statement yesterday that the victims had spent three days with the kidnappers before they were freed by the troops.

According to him, “Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt. Col Paul Hemba (rtd) who briefed the Governor on the successful rescue operation, explained that the troops from Operation Whirl Stroke who made contact with the kidnappers at Gbekyor led to an exchange of gunfire with the perpetrators and over powered them”.

Read also: Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists allegedly ambush Nigerian soldiers, kill many in Borno

He added that the kidnappers and the troops engaged in serious fire battle after which the kidnappers fled leaving the kidnapped victims behind.

The locals freed by the troops are Philip Akpage, 56yr-old, Aondokula Ijah, 30; Mrs Kwadoo Takada, 60; Mrs Kwakuma Asongu, 55; Mrs Agnes Ornguze, 54; Mrs Yanguchan Tiv, 45; Mrs Kwadoo Mtomga, 45 and Mrs Mnembe Terlumum, 30.

