Soludo signs Anambra 2023 budget of N260bn
The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Tuesday signed the state’s 2023 budget of N260 billion.
Soludo, who signed the budget at the Governor’s Lodge in Akwa, said all sectors in the state would get priority in the government plans for next year.
He also commended the state House of Assembly for the quick passage of the budget.
The governor said: “The more fundamental job has been done by the State House of Assembly.
“I want to thank the parliament, particularly for this productive partnership. We are partners in this transformation agenda for Anambra State. That’s the Anambra spirit. We get things done.
“The leadership has shown the capacity and passed this budget into law while we will strive assiduously to lead Anambra into the land of our dreams.
“This is a budget of acceleration in spite of all the odds and challenges in the country.
“We are set to deliver for next year! With the budget in hand, let’s get it done.
“We are hitting everywhere, reforming the government, promoting accountability and prudence, digitizing our land registries.”
