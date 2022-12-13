2023: 205,127 PVCs uncollected in Ekiti – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday 205,127 eligible voters are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) in Ekiti State with just three months to the 2023 general elections.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Ayobami Salami, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado Ekiti.

He urged owners of the PVCs to go to the INEC offices in their local government areas to pick their cards.

The REC said INEC had approved the commencement of the distribution of PVCs nationwide from December 12 to January 22, 2023, noting that the exercise would take place in the commission’s offices across the 16 LGAs in the state.

The exercise, according to him, will devolve into registration areas (wards) from January 6, 2023, till January 15, 2023.

Salami said: “There will be an issuance register which will be pasted in each LGA for registrants to check their names before proceeding to the collection point, this will ease the collection procedure, fast track the process and reduce the congestion always experienced at the collection point.

“I solicit your advocacy as stakeholders in the state to encourage the collection of the remaining 205,127 PVCs yet to be collected in the state.

“Only 783,796 voter cards have so far been collected out of the 988,923 registered voters in Ekiti, meaning 205, 127 PVCs are yet to be collected.”

