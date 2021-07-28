Some PDP governors sneak into Aso Rock at night to beg to defect —Presidency

The Presidency has lambasted the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for insinuating that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned the Presidential Villa into its headquarters.

Governors on the platform of the PDP had made the allegation during its meeting in Bauchi State on Monday, accusing the APC of “parading coerced PDP members who defected into the ruling party.”

However, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has mocked the PDP governors over what he called “belly-aching” on the misfortune that has befallen their party.

Speaking on a television programme in far away United Kingdom on Wednesday, Adesina claimed that while the PDP governors meet in the day to chastise the APC, some of their governors sneak into the Aso Rock Presidential Villa at night to beg to defect to the APC.

Read also: PDP governors insist on electronic transmission of election results

According to the President’s spokesman, some “PDP governors have been talking with the APC leadership on plans to defect,” and claimed that many of them will still dump their party next year when President Buhari begins to inaugurate projects.

“There will be a massive unveiling of infrastructure come 2022; starting from commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which the PDP could not achieve in 16 years, to the AKK Pipeline and so many highways. These massive projects will make a lot of PDP governors to join the APC,” he said.

Describing the PDP as a “beleaguered party in total confusion,” Adesina said:

“Between now and 2023, there will be more confusion in the party. No one made noise when they (PDP) were holding BoT (Board of Trustees) meetings during Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua and Goouck Jonathan regimes. Why are they complaining now?”

Join the conversation

Opinions