It’s a shame! Buhari without certificate attending global education summit —Melaye (video)

Former Senator that represented Kogi West Senatorial district at the 8th National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has taken President Muhammadu Buhari to the cleaners for attending a global educational summit in London when he (President), does not possess an adequate certification that should qualify him to attend the event.

Melaye who posted a video on his Facebook page on Wednesday, questioned the capacity of Buhari to represent Nigerians in a global education summit in the United Kingdom.

The former lawmaker further slammed the president for representing the country at a summit meant to address educational deficiencies, adding that he has nothing to offer academically.

According to Melaye, the President would have rejected the invitation and send the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to represent the country in the global summit.

“It is very funny that President Muhammadu Buhari has gone to London to attend the Global Education Summit,” Melaye said.

“It is funny and it is putting Nigeria in a very bad shape because I’m wondering what will President Buhari be discussing in a global education summit.

Read also: Melaye hopeful of fairplay as Makinde, Fayose test strengths at PDP congress

“This is the man that has just secondary school certificate, a school certificate failure and unfortunately, that certificate is even missing. We have not seen it, no copy of it.

“And you are going to a global education summit where you have professors emeritus. Where you have intellectual mobile characters. And Buhari is going to sit down and discuss what?

“I was even thinking that he would send someone like the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to go and interact. Except the president is going to be deaf and dumb in the summit.

“Except he is going there to be an observer, I’m imagining what President Buhari is going there to discuss.

“It is a shame that Nigeria is not represented in this global summit because we have a president who has nothing to offer, who is intellectually stagnant, who has no capacity academically.

“Present Buhari should have told us that he is going for medical not Global education summit,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions