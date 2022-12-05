South African man arrested for r*ping, killing 5-yr-old niece

A 43-year-old South African man has been arrested for the alleged rape and murder of his five-year-old niece in Kwanonqubela, Alexandria, in the Eastern Cape, the police said in a statement on Monday.

Eastern Cape Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, who released the statement, said the suspect was arrested on Saturday after a man alerted the police of a person being assaulted at his home.

“On arrival, detectives found the brutally battered body of a 5-year-old girl lying on the lounge floor. The suspect was very drunk and incoherent to give an account of what happened.

“The victim, Siphenathi Xhali, sustained multiple wounds on her body. It is suspected that she was murdered with a spade which was later found in a neighbour’s yard. It is also suspected that the child may have been raped. The post mortem will be conducted to verify such suspicion,” Col. Naidu said.

Read also:14 killed, scores missing as flood sweeps away South African worshippers

She added that the child was taken during the early hours of Saturday from the neighbour’s house.

“It is alleged that the child’s mother had dropped her off at about 14:00 on Friday, 2 December, 2022, at her father’s house in the same area. The father in turn left the child at the neighbour’s house.

“The 43-year-old suspect is detained on a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Kenton-On-Sea Magistrate’s Court this week. Pending the results of the post mortem report, an additional charge of rape may be added.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now