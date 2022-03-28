South-East PDP caucus backs southern govs, insists on zoning of presidential ticket

The South-East caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its weight behind calls by the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF), for the party to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the region.

The caucus which came out with this position after its Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) meeting held in Enugu on Sunday, said it was only fair and equitable for the South-East to produce the country’s next president.

The caucus also directed that the existing zoning patterns in states and constituencies of the zone must be strictly observed and adhered to in every state and constituency of the zone.

The National Vice Chairman (South East) of the PDP, Chief Ali Odefa, who spoke with journalists at the end of the ZEC meeting, said the caucus unanimously agreed that the PDP should zone its ticket to the southern part of the country ahead of the party primaries.

Odefa disclosed that the “PDP South-East stands with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum, that the office of the Presidency should be zoned to the southern part of Nigeria.”

“We said where there are zoning patterns they must be strictly observed and adhered to in every state and constituency,” Odefa said.

The South-East PDP ZEC meeting had top political leaders in the region in attendance including Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, National Secretary of the party, Senator Sam Anyanwu, members of the State and National Assemblies, as well as members of PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), Board of Trustees (BOT) members, among others.

