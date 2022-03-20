Southern governors congratulate Soludo

The Southern Governors’ Forum on Saturday congratulated their newly sworn in Anambra State counterpart, Charles Soludo.

Soludo was sworn in as Anambra State fifth governor on Thursday.

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), in a statement issued in Akure, described Soludo as “a great asset to the country.”

He expressed hope that the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor would help push the Southern governors’ agenda, especially in proffering solutions to the economic challenges facing the country.

Akeredolu tasked Soludo to prepare for the task ahead, noting that the security and economic challenges facing the region require the coordinated efforts of all.

The statement read: “We rejoice with our brother, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and we welcome him to the Southern Governors’ Forum.

“We are confident of his track records and his ability to provide the right leadership for the people of Anambra State.

“We look forward to his viable and rich contributions to the development of Southern Nigeria because his vast experience spanning the economy and human capital management is a great asset to behold.

Read also: ‘Use your experience to tackle Nigeria’s challenges,’ Ortom charges Anambra governor, Soludo

“We are particularly enamoured by Governor Soludo’s palpable passion for home-grown economic growth through effective mobilisation of resources for development.

“For us in the SGF, a fresh and resourceful addition has berthed for the upholding of our ideals and common course.

“We are confident that owing to his background, Prof. Soludo will expend time and resources to justify the trust of the people of the state who freely gave him the mandate to lead them at this critical time.

“As a consummate economist, we look forward to drawing from his vast experience in finding a way out of the lingering socio-economic challenges that have pervaded the national space.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now