Southern Kaduna demands arrest of people threatening Bishop Kukah

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has demanded the immediate arrest of some groups and individuals threatening Bishop Kukah with eviction over his Christmas Day message.

SOKAPU in a statement issued on Monday by its National President, Jonathan Asake, said that it appeared that Nigerians attract different reactions from the government, depending on the region, ethnicity and religion of the person making such comments.

The group condemned the threat to the life of Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, adding that there was nothing different in Kukah’s sermons that had not been said by prominent Nigerians such as the Sultan of Sokoto.

SOKAPU added that the discriminatory posture of the government clearly shows that the Buhari-led administration treats Nigerians differently; some as first class and others considered as second class.

The statement by the group reads in full: “It appears to us, therefore, that comments by Nigerians attract different reactions from the government, depending on the region, ethnicity and religion of the person making such comments.

“It’s sad to note that when persons of core Northern extraction criticize the government, they are taken as kind words, but when the same statements are made by people of Southern or Middle Belt extraction; they are harassed and tormented and their comments branded as treasonable by the government.

“This discriminatory posture of the government clearly shows that the Buhari-led administration treats Nigerians differently; some as first class and others considered as second class. When the respected Bishop Kukah criticised the government in his Christmas homily, all hell broke loose from Northern elements who have consistently exhibited intolerance since the assumption of Buhari as the President.

“Sadly so, his glaring nepotism and bigotry in his governance style seems to lend credence to this perception. All that Bishop Kukah is accused of saying against this government had been said by some other people in a more critical manner but never attracted a barrage of condemnation and threats.

“We note that the Sultan of Sokoto, prominent emirs and the Northern Elders’ Forum, NEF, had condemned President Buhari over his dismal performance in tackling insecurity in the country, with NEF calling on him to resign. The anger and threats that are being issued against the revered Bishop was never served on the Sultan, emirs and NEF which clearly show the discriminatory posture of this government.

“SOKAPU stands with Bishop Kukah and others who before him had called to attention the subtle and continuing annihilation of our communities. Those who have threatened Bishop Kukah ought to be arrested and be made to face the full wrath of the law. For the Islamic group that issued out a threat and an ultimatum to the Bishop, we must warn here that nobody has a monopoly of violence and nothing should happen to Bishop Kukah,” it added.

