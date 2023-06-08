News
Southern Kaduna group faults proscription by El-Rufai, says it’s oppressive
The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) has faulted its purported proscription by the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i, describing it as illegal and oppressive.
According to the association, the proscription was in tune with the hostile and vindictive posture of Nasir El-Rufai to the Atyap ethnic nationality throughout his tenure as governor of Kaduna State.
Samuel Ahie, the group’s National President stated this in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the association was duly registered as a Corporate Trustee with the Corporate Affairs Commission {CAC}, Abuja, in the name of Kataf Youth Development Association on 4th October, 1989.
According to Ahie, the name was later changed to Atyap Community Development Association and registered on 27th January, 2010 with registration: CAC/11/No 36929, respectively.
“It is on record that the ACDA, especially during the tenure of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has never engaged in any unlawful activity even in the face of unnecessary provocation and attacks nor received any notice or complaint of any unlawful activity from the former Kaduna State government or any quarters whatsoever that would have warranted any caution, not to talk of proscription”, Achie said, insisting, however, that the association would take legal steps to protect the rights of its members and urged them to remain calm and law abiding.
