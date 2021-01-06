Southern-Middle Belt Forum appoints Nwodo as national coordinator

The outgoing President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, has been appointed the national coordinator of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF).

The SMBLF Chairman, Edwin Clarke, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the forum which comprised the Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Middle Belt Forum, appointed Nwodo in recognition of his roles in the affairs of the forum.

Clark said: “Nwodo gave the Igbos unquantified and purposeful leadership which resonated throughout the country.

“We are optimistic that he will do the same for the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum.”

According to the elder statesman, Nwodo will coordinate the affairs of the forum and carry out all leadership assignments.

He urged him to deploy his wealth of knowledge and experience in the new job.

He added: “Chief Nwodo’s appointment takes effect from January 10, 2021, the same day his tenure as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General ends.”

