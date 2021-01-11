South-East govs agree to work with new Ohanaeze president, Obiozor

The South-East Governors’ Forum has assured that they would back and work with the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor.

Obiozor, a former Ambassador to the United States and Israel emerged as the new president of the Igbo apex socio-political organisation, after defeating two of his rivals, Chief Valentine Oparaocha and Chief Uju Savior Okoro.

The election took place in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Sunday.

Before the poll commenced, South-East Governors’ Forum chairman and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, assured that the governors would work and support whoever emerged as the president of the organisation.

The governor added, “My happiness is because Igbos are together against the wishes of some people who don’t wish us well.

“We’ve always come first in everything. Why we are behind is because the spirit I’m seeing here today was absent. We must go back to history to find our roots.”

He appreciated the outgoing President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, for ensuring the conduct of the election was peaceful, and not minding the negative stand of some detractors in the region.

