‘Your experience, stability not in doubt,’ APC hails Obiozor on election as Ohanaeze’s president

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday congratulated Amb. George Obiozor on his emergence as new President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanézè Ndígbo.

Obiozor was elected the group’s new helmsman after he polled 304 votes to defeat four other candidates in the election held at the Dan Anyim Stadium in Owerri, Imo State, earlier on Sunday.

The party in a statement titled: “APC Congratulates Obiozor on emergence as Ohanaeze Ndígbo President-General,” signed by the Secretary of its National Caretaker Committee, John Akpan Udoedehe, also congratulated the outgoing president of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, and members of his executive committee for the “mature and patriotic leadership of the organization.”

The statement read: “Going by his distinguished service to the nation, Obiozor’s experience and suitability for the strategic position of President-General of Ohanézè Ndígbo is not in doubt. The party hereby urges Ndigbo to support Obiozor to fulfill the mandate of the organisation.

“The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni is determined to consolidate on the ongoing efforts to further mainstream the South-East geo-political zone in the workings of the governing APC and place the zone in its deserved political standing in the country.

“While the APC is ready to partner and work with the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndígbo towards our shared development, we are also confident that the new leadership will be a bastion for the unity and tolerance all Nigerians should imbue for the peace and progress of the nation.”

