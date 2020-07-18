Latest Metro

Spanish Catholic priest dies of COVID-19 in Enugu

July 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A Catholic priest in Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, died from COVID-19 on Saturday.

He died from complications resulting from the virus at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre.

The Secretary of the Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, who disclosed this in a statement in Enugu, said Fr. Cabanyes was a Spanish priest of the Opus Dei Prelature who had served the Nigerian Church for about 28 years.

READ ALSO: Enugu records 29 fresh COVID-19 cases

He said: “He was such a nice, easy-going, cordial, generous, prayerful, and dedicated pastor.

“He hailed from Spain but loved our people so much and always attended our diocesan functions.

“His body has just been laid to rest, following the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

“Please as we pray for his peaceful repose, let us know that COVID-19 is real and we will do well to observe all the necessary health precautions and safety measures.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!