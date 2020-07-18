Spanish Catholic priest dies of COVID-19 in Enugu

A Catholic priest in Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, died from COVID-19 on Saturday.

He died from complications resulting from the virus at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre.

The Secretary of the Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, who disclosed this in a statement in Enugu, said Fr. Cabanyes was a Spanish priest of the Opus Dei Prelature who had served the Nigerian Church for about 28 years.

He said: “He was such a nice, easy-going, cordial, generous, prayerful, and dedicated pastor.

“He hailed from Spain but loved our people so much and always attended our diocesan functions.

“His body has just been laid to rest, following the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

“Please as we pray for his peaceful repose, let us know that COVID-19 is real and we will do well to observe all the necessary health precautions and safety measures.”

