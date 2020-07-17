Enugu records 29 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Enugu State government on Friday confirmed 29 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.
The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, who disclosed in a statement, said the fresh cases brought the total number of persons that had contracted the virus in the state to 560.
He added that the ministry confirmed the new cases from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
According to him, 214 patients are receiving treatment at the state’s care centres while 330 had been discharged following their full recovery from the virus.
The commissioner said: “The number of cases on treatment is 214 while 330 patients had been discharged. There are 16 COVID-19 related deaths.”
