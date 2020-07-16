57 health workers test positive for covid-19 in Plateau

The Plateau State government led by Governor Solomon Lalong has confirmed that no fewer than 57 health workers in the state have tested positive to the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, who said that the 57 health workers were infected with COVID-19 in the course of their duties in various health centers in the State.

Lar who made this known during a press briefing after an executive council meeting said that the State has a total of 571 confirmed cases, with a record of 28 cases on Tuesday, which is the highest recorded so far.

“We have conducted 9,039 tests, we have 7,324 results and 1,715 pending while 571 are confirmed cases.

”132 are on admission in four treatment centers, 260 discharged and we have recorded 16 deaths,” the commissioner said.

This came days after Dr. Lar, confirmed that the late former chairman of the Barkin Ladi local government area of the state, Ezekiel Mandyau, died from COVID-19 complications.

Lar, who disclosed this to journalists in Jos, said the test conducted on the former council chairman after his death turned out positive.

