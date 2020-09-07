Speculations over minister of education’s health

Unconfirmed reports on Monday evening said the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had been flown abroad for medical attention.

The minister inaugurated the Special Visitation Panel probing the leadership crisis in the University of Lagos about two weeks ago.

However, he has not been seen in the public since that event.

The Director of Press in the ministry, Ben Goong, has not confirmed or denied the report.

The spokesman simply promised to get back to journalists when he was contacted on the matter.

