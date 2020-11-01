State governors didn’t hoard COVID-19 palliatives — Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday, dismissed insinuations that his colleagues deliberately hoarded COVID-19 palliatives in their various states.

The governor, who stated this at the church service marking the 3rd anniversary of enthronement of the Bishop of Owo Diocese, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Dr. Stephen Fagbemi, held at the All Saints Church Idasen Owo, Ondo State, said the insistence on official flag-off distribution exercise by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) was responsible for the delay in distribution of the items to the citizens.

He, however, said the state was saved from the looting spree due to the continuous distribution of the palliatives.

Hoodlums had last week invaded warehouses where the palliatives were stored in several states across the country and looted the items.

Akeredolu said: “Those states where the palliatives were warehoused, were also waiting for the donation of the remaining items and flag-off by the CA-COVID-19.”

