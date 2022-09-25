‘Statistics will not give you victory in 2023,’ Keyamo tells Peter Obi

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday, berated the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his reliance on statistics.

Keyamo, who spoke in a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, played down the LP candidate’s chances in the 2023 elections.

Obi’s campaign has focused on the APC’s poor management of the country’s resources in the last seven years.

He relied on statistics to convince Nigerians on the failure of APC in the area of economy, education and other sectors since assuming power in 2015.

However, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment insisted that only statistics would not guarantee Obi’s victory in 2023.

Keyamo expressed optimism that Nigerians would vote for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, based on his track record of excellence.

He said: “We will tell Nigerians in 2023 the reason they must vote for someone with the track record of good performance above someone with the track record of statistics. The structure that brought Buhari into power in 2015 and 2019 is still there. The same structure will deliver the APC when we get to the battlefield.”

The minister also spoke on the omission of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, from the APC presidential campaign council.

He said the party was concerned about the structure relevant to its constitution, not individual opinions.

