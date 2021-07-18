STOCK MARKET ROUNDUP: Ikeja Hotel, Unity Bank drag NGX down as investments reduce

Nigerian bourse recorded a reduction in investment last week as investors traded 1.008 billion shares worth N10.923 billion in 17,297 deals.

This is a decline when compared to the 1.348 billion shares valued at N12.140 billion, which was traded in 21,581 deals on the floor of the exchange last week.

Top three active sectors of the week

The Financial Services Industry continues to attract more investment week in, week out, with Conglomerates Industry and ICT Industry trailing based on volume of investment.

With the five days of trading, investors exchanged 732.418 million shares valued at N7.213 billion in 9,131 deals in the Financial Services Industry.

The Conglomerates Industry came next having recorded 52.931 million shares worth N170.271 million in 656 deals.

ICT Industry occupied the third position, reporting a turnover of 52.716 million shares worth N1.806 billion in 701 deals.

Top three equities for this week

Fresh from its restructure, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc led the financial sector’s outing at the capital market as the industry was more appealing within the five days of trading.

The top three equities list, which also have United Bank for Africa Plc and Zenith Bank, is based on volume of investment recorded by a company.

GTCO, UBA and Zenith Bank accounted for 261.741 million shares valued at N5.813 billion – this was generated in 3,498 deals, which reflects they contributed 25.95 percent and 53.22 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

FTN Cocoa share price rose by 20.59 percent to jump from N0.34kobo per share to N0.41kobo per share.

NCR stock value was up by N0.51kobo as the share price ended the week with N3 per share against the N2.49kobo it opened with.

Capital Hotel closed the week with N2.40kobo per share after gaining N0.24kobo to move above its opening of N2.64kobo per share.

Sovereign Trust was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by 10 percent to move from its opening of N0.30kobo to end the week with N0.33kobo per share.

Tripple Gee gained 9.89 percent during the week as its share price rose to N1 per share against the N0.91kobo that it started this week with.

Top five losers of the week

Ikeja Hotel topped the losers list following a loss of N0.29kobo, which reduced its stock value to N1.25kobo at the end of trading, from N1.54kobo.

Consolidated Hallmark share price dropped to N0.59kobo by end of trade this week, having lost N0.11kobo from its opening share price of N0.70kobo.

Unity Bank share price was down by 8.59 percent to end the week with N0.54kobo per share, against the N0.59kobo per share it started the week with.

Coronation Insurance share value also fell during the week, losing 8.49 percent from its opening stock price of N0.59kobo, to end trading with N0.54kobo per share.

University Press lost N0.11kobo from its share price to end the week with N1.41kobo per share, below the N1.52kobo per share it started trading with.

