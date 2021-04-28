Stop protecting IPOB, they are terrorists, Northern Coalition warns UK | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Stop protecting IPOB, they are terrorists, Northern Coalition warns UK
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has warned the British government to stop protecting and covering up the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (POB), and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, since the group has been designated a terrorist group by the Nigerian government.
The CNG, in a statement issued on Tuesday and made available to Ripples Nigeria, said following the incessant attacks on security agents and formations across the South-East region of the country in recent times, and with all fingers pointing at IPOB, there is therefore, no justification for the UK lending support to the group.
The statement signed by CNG’s spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, added that the United Kingdom has continued to accommodate the IPOB leader despite his atrocities.
”Since Nigeria remains committed to peace and global order, yet, our friends in the international community, particularly the United Kingdom continue to give safe haven to the very IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, who again and again has called for war and genocide and his propaganda, campaign and directives instigating many of his followers to target and kill people and to loot their properties and violate their dignity and rights, the CNG hereby resolves to:
READ ALSO: Nigeria and its agencies lose sleep when a matter has to do with us, IPOB reacts to NBC sanction on Channels TV
”Call on our friends and the international community, the UK especially, to understand that our bilateral friendship is guided by the principles of sovereignty, promotion of peace and the standards that guides legitimate interference.
“Hence, their intervention, exclamations and actions should not be drawn to discountenance the effort of the Nigerian state to protect citizens from violence and terror.
”Warn our friends, particularly in Europe and the entire international community/organisations to weigh the impact and consequence of these campaigns coming from their backyard.
”We finally wish to renew our request for the global community’s intervention in persuading Nigerian authorities and the United Nations to facilitate the final actualization of the Biafran dream by the Igbo.
”The world should keep in mind that by far, a destabilized Nigeria will certainly threaten the peace and security of the entire sub-Saharan Africa,” the statement reads.
