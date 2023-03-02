Stop threatening Nigeria’s peace with ‘baseless’ claims, Obanikoro slams LP supporters

A former Minister of State for Defence and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has berated supporters of the Labour Party for allegedly threatening Nigeria’s peace over the outcome of last Saturday’s elections.

Obanikoro urged all aggrieved persons to approach the court for legal redress rather than making what he termed “baseless, unfounded and laughable” allegations.

The former Ambassador to Ghana made the call on Thursday in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Sulaimon Adebiyi.

He also reacted to online reports that he was conniving with the Independent National Electoral Commission, to remove the names of LP candidates who won House of Representatives’ seats in Lagos, from the commission’s website .

Obanikoro’s son, Babjide Obanikoro lost the HOR election for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency to LP’s Thaddeus Attah.

Meanwhile, a pressure group known as Labour Party Restoration Team reportedly accused the senior Obanikoro of planning to covertly remove names of LP HOR candidates who won elections in Lagos off INEC’s website.

In his reaction, the former minister expressed surprise at such allegations, and cautioned the group against making “unsubstantiated, false, inciting and reckless allegations” that may threaten the country’s fragile peace.

His special Assistant, Adebiyi noted that his Principal respects the wish of the people and would do nothing to subvert it.

Part of the statement read: “The law is very clear as to the next step to be taken by anyone and party who feel aggrieved as a result of the election. We are not a party to cry foul nor act undemocratically, the tribunals and higher courts are there to seek redress and as a true democrat.

“I’ll not be involved in any act to subvert the wishes of our people. It is strange and amusing however, that anyone could even contemplate or consider the possibility of removing names of candidates who legitimately contested and won elections. Indeed, the only authorities who can do that are the courts of the land through their judgements.

“Allegations of this nature are targeted at further threatening and weakening the perceived fragile peace in the land as a result of last Saturday’s elections, which must not be encouraged.”

He urged every citizen to support the President-elect, Bola Tinubu in building a better nation. He also noted that the APC is determined to ensure victory for Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwolu and state legislative candidates on March 11.

