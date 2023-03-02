Fayose quits PDP, slams Atiku, Ayu for shunning counsel

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, on Thursday, declared his retirement from both partisan politics and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

This came just hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated his party, the PDP, in the presidential vote.

In order to win the support of the G5 governors, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, rejected the offer of a single term in office, according to Fayose, who made his resignation announcement while appearing as a guest on ARISE TV.

Atiku finished last in the G5 governors’ states, losing to Tinubu of the APC who won three states and Obi of the Labour Party who won two.

Announcing his resignation, Fayose said, “From today, I stay off PDP.”

When asked if that was a resignation, he said, “Let me put it this way, in party politics. Because there are certain facts. I am 62.

“I say it here from today, I step aside because I must be talking like a leader in this country.”

“I had issued on my Twitter handle even in the month of January or December, I warned the PDP about this problem. if not resolved will consume this party, I told them there is danger ahead. Watch it.

“I was invited by His Excellency Atiku Abubakar to a hotel in Lagos. I told him four things, that there were four demands they made of you. One, you are seventy-six as of last year. The G-5 said, you are already a candidate, you can’t abort a child that has been given birth to.

“But let us go back and tell the Southerners that you will spend four years so that it would not look like it will be eight to eight years back to back for the North because Buhari is leaving and he is representing the North irrespective of the party.

“They told his excellency to make his official announcement, not that he should hand it over to any member of the G-5. That you are going to spend four years and at that time you will be 80 years, all the people surrounding him disagree, that they can’t say such, when he becomes President he will say it, who does that?”

Fayose continued by blaming Iyiorcha Ayu, the party’s national chairman, for the party’s electoral defeat.

He pushed the party to concede defeat, claiming they were funding demonstrations against the election results.

“This Ayu was the one who led Atiku to the gutters. They took him to the gutters. You see when a man cannot come out. At 80 what does he want to do after?”

