Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw
Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals, Real Madrid.
Benzema, who had an earlier effort denied by goalkeeper Jan Oblak, scored an 88th-minute equaliser to earn Real a crucial point from the encounter.
France international, Benzema has now scored 18 goals in all competitions this season.
It was Suarez who first scored, putting Atletico ahead in the 15th minute following an assist from Marcos Llorente at the Wanda Metropolitano.
With the point, leaders Atletico are now three points clear of second-place Barcelona and five ahead of third-placed Real.
