SUDAN: Reps summon NiDCOM Chairperson, Foreign Affairs Minister over ongoing evacuation efforts

Geoffrey Onyeama, the foreign affairs minister, and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), have been summoned before the House of Representatives to discuss the difficulties in evacuating Nigerians who are stranded in Sudan.

Additionally, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was invited by the House.

Gbajabiamila issued the summons during the commencement of plenary on Tuesday.

Nigerians living in the war-torn nation had to be evacuated in an emergency due to the ongoing civil conflict in Sudan.

3,500 Nigerians were to be evacuated via Egypt, according to Nigerian officials, but the evacuation plan has run into numerous issues.

In his statement, Gbajabiamila claimed that inter-agency rivalry was the cause of the evacuation’s difficulties.

“The House is aware of ongoing difficulties with the evacuation efforts and the federal government’s response to the developments in the Republic of Sudan. We are also mindful that some of these difficulties flow from interagency disagreements arising from overlapping mandates and the absence of established operational guidelines for such circumstances,” he said.

