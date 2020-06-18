SULTAN TO BUHARI: Insecurity in Nigeria requires actions, not mere words

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jamaatu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, has told the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari that the spate of rising insecurity in the country requires instantaneous pronouncement followed by robust actions.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll who was reacting to the growing incidence of insecurity especially in the Northeastern State in a statement on Wednesday said that the situation should give the government sleepless nights.

He also urged the military to do more to bring an end to the menace of insecurity in the country.

The Sultan said; “The repeated massacre of people, as well as the senseless burning of houses and livestock in Borno, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger States and indeed other states such as Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba, should give governments and its functionaries at both federal and state levels sleepless nights.

“By now, an instantaneous pronouncement followed by robust actions should have been made by the government of the day, not verbal warnings and condemnations dished out to the perpetrators of the murderous acts.

“In all honesty, all erring personnel would have been dealt with decisively by now or they themselves should have honourably resigned, as oftentimes seen in other climes.

“The most pathetic of all these incidences were that even the normal administrative panels of inquiries are not considered, not to talk of a thorough investigative panel, where at least citizens would appear and ventilate their feelings.

“Isn’t the government of the day a popular government?

“Is it not a participatory government?

“Why doesn’t public opinion(s) matter to it? Or isn’t public opinion(s) considered an ingredient to the government of the day?”

He further noted that “as stakeholders, we strongly believe that the repeated killings are blame worthy, and no one found culpable in this gross act of negligence should be spared.”

