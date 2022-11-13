Sultan urges Nigerians to accept natural disasters as ‘God-ordained’

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has told Nigerians to accept natural disasters in the country in good faith and ‘God-ordained’ as nothing happens without the knowledge of God.

The Sultan who made the admonition on Saturday during the coronation and presentation of staff of office to Farouq Umar, the 12th Emir of Katagum, in Azare, Bauchi State, urged Nigerians to accept floodings and other natural disasters as acts of God.

“We are also here to sympathise with our brothers and sisters who have died or affected by the recent floods in the country.

“I want Nigerians to accept natural disasters in good faith and see them as ordained by God. They should know that there is nothing one can do in such a situation than to accept whatever happens in good faith.

“Nigerians should pray against the recurrence of flood and other natural disasters in the country,” he added.

