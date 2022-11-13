News
Sultan urges Nigerians to accept natural disasters as ‘God-ordained’
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has told Nigerians to accept natural disasters in the country in good faith and ‘God-ordained’ as nothing happens without the knowledge of God.
The Sultan who made the admonition on Saturday during the coronation and presentation of staff of office to Farouq Umar, the 12th Emir of Katagum, in Azare, Bauchi State, urged Nigerians to accept floodings and other natural disasters as acts of God.
“We are also here to sympathise with our brothers and sisters who have died or affected by the recent floods in the country.
READ ALSO:Sultan of Sokoto blasts Nigerian govt over insecurity
“I want Nigerians to accept natural disasters in good faith and see them as ordained by God. They should know that there is nothing one can do in such a situation than to accept whatever happens in good faith.
“Nigerians should pray against the recurrence of flood and other natural disasters in the country,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...