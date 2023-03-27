Super Eagles reclaim top spot in AFCONQ group after fightback in Guinea-Bissau tie

Super Eagles of Nigeria fought back to secure a 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in a matchday four encounter of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Monday evening.

The Eagles had fallen to a 1-0 defeat to the Djurtus in the matchday three encounter at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja last Friday.

In a far better outing, the Nigerian side went all out and secured all three points from the reverse fixture as they successfully redeemed their image.

With the win, Nigeria sit nine points in Group A after three wins, followed by Guinea-Bissau on seven points and Sierra Leone in third and São Tomé and Príncipe, bottom.

Read Also: Ambassador wants Eagles to redeem image in second Guinea-Bissau clash

The Super Eagles dominated the opening half, and were rewarded for their attacking display as they earned a penalty after right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel was brought down inside the box.

Nantes of France winger, Moses Simon walked up to the spot and colly slotted the ball home to hand the Nigeria a precious lead.

Star Nigeria and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen was very much in the game while Villarreal star, Samuel Chukwueze missed some key chances that would have helped the Eagles with more goals.

Both sides tried to no avail, as the Jose Peseiro side held on to seal a 1-0 win, with the hope of getting more points from the two games left in the qualifying series.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now