Super Eagles will qualify for 2022 World Cup, captain Musa assures

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has assured fans that the team will succeed in their race to clinch a ticket for the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar.

Musa was speaking after the team’s 2-0 victory over the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic in Douala, Cameroon on Sunday.

The victory came after the Super Eagles were stunned by their opponents in the home fixture at the Teslim Balogun Stadium last Thursday, which raised concerns among fans.

Musa, who was making his 100th appearance for the Nigerian national team in Sunday’s encounter, told Nigeria Football Federation media that he was more glad that his side got away with all three points.

“The most important thing is the three points, and I will say a big thank you to all my teammates for supporting me, and by God’s grace, I know we can do it,” said Musa.

The Eagles are top of Group C with nine points from four games, being followed by Cape Verde who have seven points, with two rounds of games remaining before the final elimination round of the qualifiers.

“And for all Nigerians supporting us and praying for us. We know we disappoint them sometimes but there is nothing we can do because that is the game of football.

“We will do all we can to make them proud and by God’s grace we will qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup,” he added.

Musa, 28, made his Super Eagles debut on August 5, 2010, in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, and now has 100 caps, just one game less of the national record being held by Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama.

