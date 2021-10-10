Mbappe nets winner as France beat Spain to emerge Nations League champions

Kylian Mbappe was the match winner for world champions France as they came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the final of UEFA Nations League.

The Les Bleus become the second team to win the Nations League since its inception.

Recall that Portugal won the inaugural Nations League title in 2019.

Mbappe’s winner came after Karim Benzema’s stunning equaliser following Mikel Oyarzabal’s 64th-minute opener at Milan’s San Siro.

Spain pushed for an equaliser late on but Hugo Lloris denied Oyarzabal’s effort to ensure France carried the day.

Earlier on Sunday, Italy clinched the third spot after beating Belgium 2-1 in the third place play-off.

