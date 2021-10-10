Connect with us

Sports

Mbappe nets winner as France beat Spain to emerge Nations League champions

Published

49 mins ago

on

Kylian Mbappe was the match winner for world champions France as they came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the final of UEFA Nations League.

The Les Bleus become the second team to win the Nations League since its inception.

Recall that Portugal won the inaugural Nations League title in 2019.

Read Also: Euro champions Italy beat Belgium to win Nations League third place play-off

Mbappe’s winner came after Karim Benzema’s stunning equaliser following Mikel Oyarzabal’s 64th-minute opener at Milan’s San Siro.

Spain pushed for an equaliser late on but Hugo Lloris denied Oyarzabal’s effort to ensure France carried the day.

Earlier on Sunday, Italy clinched the third spot after beating Belgium 2-1 in the third place play-off.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

10 + 8 =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations4 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...