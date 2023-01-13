Supreme Court disqualifies PDP from Imo West senatorial election

The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the primary election that Jones Onyerere as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Imo West in February 25 election.

The apex court gave the verdict while ruling on an appeal filed by a PDP aspirant in the district, Nnamdi Ezeani.

Ezeani had in the appeal urged the Supreme Court to nullify the exercise for violating the Electoral Act.

He urged the court to nullify the election over the PDP decision to conduct the exercise in Owerri, the state capital, instead of Orlu, the headquarters of Iwo West senatorial district.

Read also:Supreme Court dismisses Abacha family’s bid to stop fresh probe

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the lead judgement, said by conducting the election outside the venue clearly stipulated by law, the PDP grossly violated Section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act.

He held that since the time for the conduct of the primary election to nominate candidates was already over, the party would not field a candidate in the election.

The judge charged parties to conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law, saying section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act was clear on the venue for the primary election.

The Supreme Court, therefore, nullified the election on the grounds that PDP conducted the exercise outside a venue approved by the Electoral Act.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now