Politics
Supreme Court disqualifies PDP from Imo West senatorial election
The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the primary election that Jones Onyerere as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Imo West in February 25 election.
The apex court gave the verdict while ruling on an appeal filed by a PDP aspirant in the district, Nnamdi Ezeani.
Ezeani had in the appeal urged the Supreme Court to nullify the exercise for violating the Electoral Act.
He urged the court to nullify the election over the PDP decision to conduct the exercise in Owerri, the state capital, instead of Orlu, the headquarters of Iwo West senatorial district.
Read also:Supreme Court dismisses Abacha family’s bid to stop fresh probe
Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the lead judgement, said by conducting the election outside the venue clearly stipulated by law, the PDP grossly violated Section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act.
He held that since the time for the conduct of the primary election to nominate candidates was already over, the party would not field a candidate in the election.
The judge charged parties to conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law, saying section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act was clear on the venue for the primary election.
The Supreme Court, therefore, nullified the election on the grounds that PDP conducted the exercise outside a venue approved by the Electoral Act.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...