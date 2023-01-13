Justice Ministry, Police Commission, others rank low on ICPC integrity scorecard

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Friday, published its integrity scorecard for 2022 across all Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

In the analysis of the scorecard, the Ministry of Justice (18.95%) and the Police Service Commission (15.78%) performed appallingly, ranking amongst the bottom 10 MDAs.

The Scorecard evaluates MDAs compliance to ethics, integrity, statutes, policies and regulations based on three key performance indicators (KPIs): Management Culture and Structure (MCS), Financial Management Systems (FMS) and Administrative Systems (AS).

The Commission had deployed the scorecard in 2016, 2019 and 2020.

For Ministries, Departments and Agencies’ effectiveness and responsiveness, the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in the scorecard as configured are to identify some ethics and integrity standards that MDAs must comply with within the areas of Management, Performance, Service and Professional Conduct.

The ICPC noted that the refusal of some MDAs to participate and release required documents may be an attempt to cover up fraud and misconduct.

Read also:Timi Frank, ex-APC chieftain, wants ICPC, EFCC to probe past NDDC boards

“The reluctance and supposed lethargy may not be unrelated to attempts by such MDAs to cover up fraud, malfeasance and other administrative felonies by the leadership and management,” Bolaji Owasonoye, ICPC chairman, said.

“Failure of these MDAs to respond to simple demands and requests by regulatory agencies for reviews or tools to improve their operational practices and systems denotes cogently the impunity cloud which pervades some segments of our polity and governance.

“Steps are being taken by the ICPC to address this nonresponsiveness and indifference through investigation, system review, and other law enforcement interventions.”

Other agencies that scored below 30 include the National Commission for Colleges of Education (30.75%), National Commission for Museum and Monuments (29.93%); Ministry of petroleum resources (29.55%); Federal High Court of Nigeria (28.73%); and the Bureau of Public Procurement (20.40%).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now