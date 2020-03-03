Supreme Court hears Ihedioha’s application challenging his sack as Imo governor

The Supreme Court is set to finally hear the application by Emeka Ihedioha asking it to review its earlier ruling that sacked him as the governor of Imo State.

The Supreme Court had in its ruling on January 14, 2020 sacked Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and announced Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the state’s new governor.

However Ihedioha and his party, the PDP, not satisfied with the ruling returned to the apex court and prayed it to review the ruling.

The apex court had in February adjourning hearing on the matter till March 2.

However, on March 2, following an application filed by Kanu Agabi (SAN), Ihedioha’s lead counsel, the court again adjourned the hearing on the matter till Wednesday, March 3.

The court is now set to hear the matter.

