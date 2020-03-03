Abia govt sets up committee to manage issues arising from coronavirus outbreak

The Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration of Abia State has inaugurated a committee to manage the issues around the reported outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria, which first broke out in Wuhan, China.

Set up on Monday, the committee which was inaugurated by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Barr Chris Ezem, at the Government House, Umuahia, was established with terms of reference which includes the launching of preventive media campaigns, and putting machinery in place to protect vulnerable groups such as school children.

The committee, according to Barr Ezem in a statement, is also saddled with the responsibility of identifying and preparation of isolation centers in case of any outbreak in the state, procurement of test kits and drugs as well as coordination with state and federal agencies.

Speaking while inaugurating the Committee; Ezem charged the members to ensure that no stone was left unturned to protect the people of the state and residents from the reported Coronavirus outbreak.

The development comes a day after a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, said on Monday his team of researchers had discovered a cure for the coronavirus that had killed hundreds since January.

Iwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria, stated this when he led his team to brief the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and his Science and Technology counterpart, Ogbonnaya Onu, in Abuja.

According to him, the institute identified and patented the possible coronavirus treatment in 2015 and needs the Federal Government’s support to translate the compound into a drug for the treatment of the virus.

Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus last Friday after an Italian who works as a consultant with a construction company in Nigeria arrived in the country from Milan.

