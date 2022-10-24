Supreme Court to hear Nigerian govt’s appeal on Kanu’s acquittal today

The appeal against the dismissal of terrorism charges against the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government at the Supreme Court will be heard today, Monday, October 24.

The Nigerian government had filed the appeal last week asking the Supreme Court to set aside the ruling of the Appeal Court on October 13 where all the treasonable felony charges against Kanu, were dismissed while he was discharged.

While filing a seven-ground appeal at the apex court, the Federal Government told the court that the incarcerated IPOB leader was a “flight risk” who might escape from the country if he is released from the custody of the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

In an affidavit supporting the motion and attested to by a staff of the Department of Public Prosecution, Federal Ministry of Justice, Loveme Odubo, the government stated that “Kanu has a history of jumping bail and may be difficult to secure if the appeal was not granted.”

Among other prayers, the Federal Government is asking the apex court to rule that the appellate court panel ‘erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice when it relied on the manner Kanu was renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria after he jumped bail the trial court granted to him in 2017, to quash the entire charge against him.’

