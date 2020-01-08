Supreme Court upholds Niger governor’s election

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed election of Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello.

The governor’s victory in the March 9, 2019 governorship election was challenged at the apex court by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mohammed Nasko.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court upholds election of Ikpeazu, Ishaku, Okowa

The Supreme Court dismissed the PDP candidate’s appeal for lack of merit.

Join the conversation

Opinions