Supreme Court upholds Niger governor’s election

January 8, 2020
Abubakar-Sani-Bello
The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed election of Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello.

The governor’s victory in the March 9, 2019 governorship election was challenged at the apex court by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mohammed Nasko.

The Supreme Court dismissed the PDP candidate’s appeal for lack of merit.

