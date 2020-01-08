Supreme Court upholds Niger governor’s election

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed election of Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello.
The governor’s victory in the March 9, 2019 governorship election was challenged at the apex court by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mohammed Nasko.
READ ALSO: Supreme Court upholds election of Ikpeazu, Ishaku, Okowa
The Supreme Court dismissed the PDP candidate’s appeal for lack of merit.
Ripples Nigeria
We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Jalingo’s detention, a distraction to your govt, Seadogs tell Ayade - January 8, 2020
- Ebonyi govt orders closure of illegal gas stations - January 8, 2020
- Airtel Nigeria launches TV service. Innovation or mere imitation? - January 8, 2020