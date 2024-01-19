Suspected bandits attack police post, kill officer in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked a police post and killed an officer at Saki Jiki village, Batsari local government area of Katsina State on Thursday night.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Katsina.

He said another policeman was injured in the attack.

The statement read: “Yesterday (Thursday) at about 8:00 p.m., some suspected armed bandits, deceitfully dressed in hijab, attacked officers at their duty post situated in Saki Jiki village of Batsari local government area.

“The officers responded bravely and successfully repelled the attack. However, one officer lost his life and another was injured as a result of the attack.”

