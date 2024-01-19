News
Suspected bandits attack police post, kill officer in Katsina
Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked a police post and killed an officer at Saki Jiki village, Batsari local government area of Katsina State on Thursday night.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Katsina.
He said another policeman was injured in the attack.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill vllage head, son, eight others in Katsina
The statement read: “Yesterday (Thursday) at about 8:00 p.m., some suspected armed bandits, deceitfully dressed in hijab, attacked officers at their duty post situated in Saki Jiki village of Batsari local government area.
“The officers responded bravely and successfully repelled the attack. However, one officer lost his life and another was injured as a result of the attack.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...