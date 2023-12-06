Metro
Suspected bandits reportedly kill driver, abduct eight passengers in Niger
Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed a bus driver and kidnapped eight passengers in Niger State on Saturday.
Eyewitnesses told the journalists on Wednesday that the victims were on their way to a coronation ceremony in the Borgu local government area of the state when they came under attack from the hoodlums.
READ ALSO: Niger Gov. Bago proposes dialogue with bandits, but…
The attackers shot the driver at a close range and set the bus ablaze before whisking the passengers into a bush in the area.
However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack at the time of filing this report.
