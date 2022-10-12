Suspected herdsmen kill 5 in Benue community

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Wednesday killed five people at Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Residents told journalists the criminals stormed the community at about 12:00 p.m. and started shooting sporadically.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

She said police operatives had been deployed to the community.

The spokesperson promised to brief journalists on the incident later.

