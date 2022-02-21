Suspected IPOB members bomb Imo police station, two officers die

Suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday bombed the Isu police station in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Michael Abattam, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Owerri, said two police officers were killed in the attack.

He added that one officer sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to him, the criminals attacked the station with a petrol bomb and Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs).

The spokesman revealed that 17 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

READ ALSO: IPOB accuses Okorocha of sponsoring gunmen in Imo, brands ex-governor hypocrite

Abbatam said: “On 20th February 2022 at about 2330 hours, armed men suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) in their numbers came in two (2) Toyota Sienna Buses, a Toyota Camry Car and an unspecified number of motorcycles, attacked the station from the rear axis because, the station has no perimeter wall, shooting sporadically, threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that ignited the station.

“The police operatives of the division immediately responded by engaging the hoodlums in a gun duel. Due to the superior fire-power of the police, the hoodlums were dealt a heavy blow and they scampered for safety, running in different directions with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The gallant police operatives did not relent, they gave the hoodlums a hot chase. Some of the criminals ran into Golden Suite Hotel and Isu Villa Hotel respectively, the two hotels were immediately cordoned and raided. A total of 12 motorcycles without identification numbers and two vehicles one (1) Lexus RX350 SUV and one (1) Lexus RX330 SUV believed to have been used by the hoodlums were seen and recovered.

“Also, 17 male and female suspects were arrested and undergoing interrogation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now