Syrian player Al-Saleh handed life ban for assaulting referee

Former national captain Ahmed Al-Saleh has been handed a lifetime ban from football by the Syrian Football Association (SFA).

The ban came after the Al-Jaish defender kicked, insulted, and spat on a referee, according to a statement by the association.

After receiving a red card in the top-flight match against Al-Wathba on Friday, the 33-year-old yelled at the referee.

Players from both teams had to restrain Al-Saleh afterwards.

The SFA disciplinary committee also penalized Al-Saleh and the club Al-Jaish, who cannot appeal against the sentences.

The SFA alleged Al-Saleh kept criticizing the referee in the dressing room after the match.

